Blueface Has Officially Been Released From Jail

Published on November 3, 2025

Made In America Festival, Day 2, Philadelphia, USA - 01 Sep 2019
Blueface is free.

The Thotiana rapper has reportedly been released from jail after serving time connected to a previous probation violation. News of his release first surfaced through Rap Alert and quickly spread across social media, with fans sharing clips of the Los Angeles rapper reuniting with family and celebrating his return home.

(Photo via Getty Images)

Blueface’s release marks the latest chapter in a year filled with public headlines and ongoing legal issues. Despite the controversy, the rapper’s name has remained a constant in hip-hop conversations, thanks to his viral presence and turbulent relationship with Chrisean Rock.

While no official statement has been made by Blueface or his team, sources close to the artist suggest he’s planning to return to music soon. Fans are already speculating that a new single or public appearance could drop in the coming weeks as he looks to reestablish himself in the industry.

For now, the West Coast rapper’s release is being celebrated across the internet, with “Blueface Free” trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Blueface Has Officially Been Released From Jail was originally published on hot1009.com

