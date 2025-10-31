Why Unexpected Christmas Will Warm Your Heart This Holiday Season

Relatable characters navigate real-life challenges with humor and heart.

Diverse cast bonds like family, creating genuine on-screen relationships.

Aspiring actors advised to be authentic, learn the business, and avoid comparisons.

Source: 3 Diamond Films / 3 Diamond Films

The cast of Unexpected Christmas recently came together to share their thoughts on the film, their characters, and the experience of working on a project that blends humor, love, and family drama. The movie, set to premiere on November 7th, promises to deliver a heartfelt holiday story that audiences will find both relatable and entertaining.

Dominique Perry, who plays Marissa, spoke about how her character’s journey resonated with her personally. “When it comes to family and putting your career on hold to focus on what’s happening in front of you, that was very relatable for me,” she shared. Rico Ross, who portrays Mr. Willie, also found a personal connection to the story. “It was really close to home because I have a blended family. My oldest daughter came to see the movie, and it hit home for her—it was like she saw herself on screen,” he explained. Reagan Gomez, who plays Carrie, recalled an emotional moment during filming. “There was a scene with Ms. Anna, who plays my mom. It was such an emotional part, and I just put my own mom into what she was saying. It was very relatable.” Meanwhile, Lil Howery, as Richard, brings his signature humor to the mix, ensuring the film is packed with laughs alongside its heartfelt moments.



✕

At the heart of the story is the Scott family, described by the cast as “argumentative, dysfunctional, and loving.” The film explores universal themes of love, career sacrifices, and the messy yet beautiful dynamics of family life. The cast emphasized the relatability of the story, which showcases successful Black individuals navigating real-life challenges with humor and heart. “It’s very much messy,” they agreed, but also filled with “a lot of laughter and a lot of love.” The movie also features a love triangle, adding another layer of complexity to the narrative.

Love Movies? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Behind the scenes, the cast bonded like family, creating a warm and collaborative atmosphere that translates to the screen. “The experience was like being with family,” they shared, highlighting the genuine connections they formed during production. This camaraderie is evident in the film’s authentic portrayal of relationships and emotions.

The cast also offered advice for aspiring actors, encouraging them to be authentic, learn the business side of the industry, and avoid comparisons to others. “Be yourself, learn the business of the business, and don’t compare yourself to others,” they advised. They emphasized the importance of enjoying the journey and focusing on talent over superficial factors like complexion.

With its mix of humor, love, and relatable family drama, Unexpected Christmas is shaping up to be a must-watch holiday film. Whether you’re drawn to the laughter, the heartfelt moments, or the universal themes of family, this movie has something for everyone. Mark your calendars for November 7th—you won’t want to miss it!