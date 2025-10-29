Stacey Rusch #RHOP Reflects On ‘Holding’ Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle ‘Green-Eyed Bandit’ Break Their Silence

Real Housewife of Potomac (RHOP) Stacey Rusch recently recalled the emotional moment that she physically held her friend, Dr. Wendy Osefo, amid her arrest on fraud charges. Her comments come amid the “Green-Eyed Bandits”, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, breaking their “Reasonably Shady” silence on the academic’s legal woes.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Earlier this month, Wendy, 41, and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were taken into custody after a grand jury indictment charged them with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and making a false statement to police. Both were released on $50,000 bond. Now, all three housewives are reflecting on the incident with mixed reactions.

RHOP’s Stacey Rusch Said Things Got “Emotional” When She Saw Dr. Wendy Osefo Last Week After Her Arrest

Stacey Rusch was the first to address the shocking news during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Oct. 26. She revealed that she had spoken with the mother of three since the arrest, sharing that the conversation turned “emotional.”

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I saw her and we just held each other,” Rusch revealed during her chat with Cohen on Sunday. “I support her. I’m her friend, and I can’t wait for her to tell her story.”

Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Said They Were “disappointed” By The News

However, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon were a bit less sympathetic toward their fellow housewife. On the Oct. 27 episode of their joint podcast, Reasonably Shady, the pair admitted they were both “disappointed” by the allegations.

“I am highly shocked, surprised, and disappointed by these charges; if everything that is in these documents is true,” Dixon, who has famously feuded with Wendy, said at the 16:28 minute mark on the show.

While Robyn Dixon acknowledged that “you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she continued, “If everything in these charging documents is true, I’m highly disappointed, and then I just have so many questions, like, ‘Why?’”

Gizelle Bryant said she felt “sad” for Wendy and Eddie’s children: Karter, 12, Kruz, 10, and Kamrynn, 6. She questioned why the couple would jeopardize their freedom for “materialistic” things, while Dixon wondered whether another motive might have been behind their alleged actions.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“‘I mean, what else is it for, though? Cause it was highly intentional, highly planned, not well thought out, but thought out,” Dixon said. “I saw a clip where she was kind of talking about how well [Eddie’s cannabis business] Happy Eddie is doing, so it makes me think, ‘OK, well, was that an exaggeration? Was that not the truth?’ I don’t know, but it’s also like, why? More why questions. Why did they think they could get away with this?”

As previously reported, RHOP’s Wendy is already working to defend herself and her husband against the charges.

The reality star has claimed she is the victim of an “illegal arrest” and is demanding that all charges be dismissed.

Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

The fraud charges come from a burglary the couple said happened at their Maryland home in April 2024. They claimed pricey items were stolen while they were on vacation, but prosecutors say they lied and listed things as stolen that they had already returned or still owned.

According to official court documents, Osefo’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss all charges, citing “defects in the charging document.” The filing also seeks to suppress all evidence — including statements, documents, and recorded communications — based on “unlawful search or seizure” and “unlawful interception.” The attorney further argued that Osefo was “illegally arrested” and that “all admissions, statements, or confessions” obtained by law enforcement should be considered “inadmissible” in court.

Additionally, in a separate filing, Osefo’s legal team requested that her trial be severed from that of her husband, Eddie. The defense also demanded that prosecutors turn over all evidence, witness lists, any polygraph results related to the case, the identities of confidential informants, and copies of all official police reports connected to the arrest.

Eddie has since hired powerhouse attorney Joseph Murtha of Rice Law, a veteran trial lawyer who previously represented Linda Tripp in her high-profile case connected to Monica Lewinsky.

What do you think about the recent arrest of RHOP’s Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED: ‘Potomac’ Perfection: #RHOP Season 10 Taglines Feature A ‘Scorned Angel,’ A Blossoming Beauty & A Housewife ‘Rising Above’

The post Stacey Rusch #RHOP Reflects On ‘Holding’ Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle ‘Green-Eyed Bandit’ Break Their Silence appeared first on Bossip.

Stacey Rusch #RHOP Reflects On ‘Holding’ Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle ‘Green-Eyed Bandit’ Break Their Silence was originally published on bossip.com