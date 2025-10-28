DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Program To Support SNAP Families

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

As we all know, the government is about to hit a month-long shutdown with no compromise seemingly in sight. Americans are getting furloughed, working with no pay, AND the biggest talk lately has been that the government could halt the supplemental nutrition assistance program, aka SNAP benefits, for more than 40 million Americans. The breakdown is roughly 21 million children, 16 million working families, and 5 million seniors. Families are facing a growing risk of hunger as these federal funds run out. Food banks have already begun experiencing the effect of the shutdown; they’re seeing an overwhelming demand that they are having a hard time meeting, and all of this is just weeks away from Thanksgiving.

DoorDash has decided to step in; its mission has always been to grow and empower local economies. DoorDash has an initiative called Project Dash, which is their effort to make deliveries on behalf of food banks and pantries. They have over 300 partners nationwide and have powered 8 million deliveries, which is equivalent to over 130 million meals.

Today, DoorDash has launched an emergency food response. They’ll be delivering 1 million free meals through 300+ food banks in November and waiving delivery and service fees for 300k grocery orders for SNAP recipients at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize brands, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans. DoorDash will also be donating food from DashMart stores to local food banks.

Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. Says “No one should go hungry in America – period. Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option.”

Eric Mitchell, President of Alliance to End Hunger, says, “The food security of millions of people who rely on SNAP is at dire risk. We know that the only viable solution is to ensure SNAP benefits are being delivered in full to those in need of food assistance as soon as possible. We are thankful for the part that companies and organizations across the country, like DoorDash, can play to try to fill the gap, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure SNAP is restored and protected quickly and fully.”

DoorDash is calling on companies, organizations, and individuals to do their part in donating food, funds, and or their time to support those who are most in need.

Food banks interested in partnering with Project Dash can contact projectdash@doordash.com.

For individuals who would like to support the Feeding America network, click here.

Click here to find your local food bank.

