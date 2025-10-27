White Man In Full Nazi Uniform Arrested After Video Shows Him Striking Female Student

Source: United Archives / Getty

Here’s a question — a series of questions, actually: Are white men OK? Is the white supremacy in the air just extra thick this Halloween? Has the current administration made the Gestapo look cool again?

It’s almost 2026 — what’s with all the self-proclaimed Nazis?

Last Thursday night, a white man showed up to an off-campus bar near the University of Georgia in Athens dressed in full Nazi regalia, and now he’s been arrested for striking a female student in the face with a beer mug after being confronted by patrons who did not want the Nazi cosplayer entering the bar.

It simply can’t be emphasized more that 33-year-old Kenneth Leland Morgan — who, according to NBC News, was first identified by the victim, 23-year-old UGA student Grace Lang— didn’t just show up outside Cutters Pub in plain clothes, waving a swastika flag and drunkenly shouting out “Heil Hitler” like a normal 21st-century Nazi. Nah, this guy came out in a full, seemingly authentic Nazi officer’s uniform, looking like he came straight from the set of Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds.” Where does one even get a real Nazi uniform in 2025? Either there’s some kind of “Third Reichs ‘R’ Us” store open in Georgia, or somebody’s grandpa who somehow escaped the Nuremberg trials after World War II needs to check their closet to see what’s missing.

What does seem to be perfectly clear is that Morgan was out with the sole intention of pissing people off by wearing his white supremacist bigotry literally right on his sleeve.

From NBC:

Lang said she knows of Morgan through a friend of a friend and that he is known in her circles and around town. Lang said two of her friends, one of whom is Jewish, first confronted the man. “She was mainly just telling him he needed to leave and needed to go home,” Lang said. Video of the encounter shows the man walking around with a beer mug and swinging it at a woman, seemingly striking her in the face as she goes down.Lang said she got hit by the beer mug after trying to grab the man’s swastika armband. “He was just feeling very proud of himself for what he was wearing,” said Lang, who said she got four stitches for cuts to her face.

If you listen closely, you can already hear the sounds of millions of basement-dwelling, incellustrious, Nazi-loving MAGA bros tapping away at their keyboards to say the Nazi acted in self-defense and the woman deserved to get hit for reaching for his swastika-clad arm. Considering the fact that even top members of the Trump administration have shown that they will stretch themselves into noose knots to justify the activities of white supremacists and then complain about being called white supremacists, we shouldn’t be surprised if Morgan is the next white guy over 30 to have Vice President JD Vance claiming he was just doing “what kids do.“

Anyway, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Morgan was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of two misdemeanor counts of simple battery and one felony count of aggravated assault. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

In a statement, UGA accused Morgan of “heinous antisemitic behavior,” NBC reported.

“We are horrified by the actions of an individual who, while in downtown Athens wearing a Nazi uniform, assaulted a female University of Georgia student,” the statement read. “The man is not a student and is not affiliated with the University. His actions, which were caught on videotape, are appalling, and we are grateful to Athens-Clarke County police officers for swiftly apprehending and arresting him.”

It’s a shame. American white supremacy inspired Germany’s Nazi movement, and now America clearly has a Nazi problem it just doesn’t want to confront head-on.

Sad.

