Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 27, 2025

Hurricane Melissa Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm, posing a catastrophic threat to Jamaica and neighboring Caribbean islands. Forecasters are warning that the storm could strengthen even further, potentially reaching Category 5 status with devastating winds exceeding 150 miles per hour. As Melissa approaches, it is expected to bring life-threatening flooding, landslides, and destructive force to Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. The National Hurricane Center has indicated that Melissa could become the most powerful storm ever to make landfall on the island, with an expected arrival between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Homecoming Celebrations Homecoming celebrations at two of our nation’s cherished historically black universities were tragically disrupted by gun violence, leaving communities in heartbreak and outrage. At Howard University, a Friday night step show was thrown into chaos when shots rang out, injuring five people. Just a day later, a homecoming event at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania turned deadly when gunfire erupted, killing one person and injuring six others. Investigators believe multiple shooters may have been involved in the incident at Lincoln, casting a somber shadow over what should have been a time of joyous celebration.