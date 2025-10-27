Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B singer Sammie is speaking out after recently getting arrested on battery charges in Atlanta.

According to records from the Henry County Police Department, the singer was booked on October 19. Police records show that he was charged with battery (family violence) and 3rd degree cruelty to children. Although the circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been made public, Sammie was eventually released on $1,050 bond.

As fans began to speculate on the reasoning behind the arrest, the “Come With Me” singer responded to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on the arrest.

TSR yall know better 💙🫶🏾. Should’ve hit me & my team first for the facts opposed for click bait, yall know how I rock. Yall brought me back career wise. But I see yall pushing the agenda of negativity and that’s fine. God bless yall 💙🫶🏾. I pray the apologies are as loud as the lies and offenses.

Nonetheless, the singer has seemingly put the arrest behind him as he hit the stage at ONE Musicfest at Piedmont Park this past Saturday. Sharing a carousel of photos featuring his performance, it’s clear that Sammie is ready to move forward with his career.

SEE ALSO

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

Brian McKnight Is A Petty, Problematic Man Determined To Punish And Humble A Black Woman [Op-Ed]

Entertainment

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

16 Items
Entertainment

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

Celebrity

Bling Bling Vs. The Tank: Verzuz Makes Epic Return With Cash Money & No Limit Records Battle

Celebrity

‘This Is Such A Non-Issue’: Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s Fake Tattoos And Piercings Amid Backlash

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

Close