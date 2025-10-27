Desktop banner image
Jekalyn Carr Earns 10th Billboard Gospel #1 Single

Published on October 27, 2025

“DON’T FAINT” REMIX FEATURING JOHN P. KEE IMPACTING RADIO NOW (ATLANTA, GA) – September 23, 2025 – WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, continues to make history as her latest single, “Don’t Faint,” rises to the top of gospel radio, earning her tenth #1 radio single and twelfth Billboard career #1. All this on the heels of her forthcoming album, JEKALYN X LEGENDS. 

The powerful, faith-filled single—released earlier this year—has quickly become an anthem of endurance and breakthrough for listeners across the world. With its message drawn from Galatians 6:9, “Don’t Faint” encourages believers to remain steadfast through trials, reminding them that “in due season, you shall reap if you faint not.”

“Breaking into a new year of music with my tenth #1 radio single is truly a blessing,” shares Carr. “Every song I release is a declaration of faith, and to see ‘Don’t Faint’ touch lives and reach #1 reminds me that God continues to honor obedience and purpose.”

From her breakout hit “Greater Is Coming” to chart-toppers like “You Will Win,” “Changing Your Story,” and “I Believe God,” Jekalyn Carr has consistently inspired audiences with her unmatched vocal power, spiritual authority, and unwavering message of victory. With 12 Billboard #1s now to her name, Carr stands as one of gospel music’s most impactful young voices and a living testament to faith in action.

“Don’t Faint” is available now on all digital streaming platforms. Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

