Brandy, A Love Letter — To The Woman Who Chose Herself, Even When The World Wanted A Show

Brandy, your voice has always felt like home. It carries the kind of familiarity that lives in people’s hearts. A reminder of what it means to grow up with your music playing through every era of our lives. That’s why when news broke that you had to leave the stage mid-performance in Chicago during The Boy Is Mine Tour, the world stopped in collective concern. For a moment, the music paused, but so did we because we realized that even our heroes need to take care of themselves.

This is a love letter to not only Brandy, but to any Black Woman who needs a lesson in compassion for not only the world but also themselves.

The Courage to Walk Away

Based on your statement on Instagram, you left the stage after experiencing “dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint” following “weeks of nonstop rehearsals.”

You shared that you tried to push through, even when your body told you otherwise, before everyone agreed that “prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

According to MusiCares’ 2024 Wellness in Music report, many artists admit they rarely take time to rest, even when exhausted, out of fear of letting fans down. That honesty and the courage to step away in real time, is something this industry rarely allows—especially for Black women. But thankfully, R&B ages like wine, finer with time. So many people are so excited for this tor and this moment. Not only for the genre, but for seeing us, black women, shine.

We’re expected to be unshakable, to keep performing no matter how heavy the crown feels. But you reminded everyone that protecting your health is not a weakness. It’s wisdom. It’s choosing longevity over applause.

