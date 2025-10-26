Source: Jeff Heyward / @jeffondigital



Vashawn Mitchell Checks In With “Soundcheck”

Gospel powerhouse Vashawn Mitchell stopped by the Praise studio to catch up with Cheryl Jackson and talk about his energetic new album, “Soundcheck.” He has just released the single “Working Together,” and, as a result, he is presenting a project that he believes will last for years. Like his classic albums Triumphant and Created 4 This, this release aims high.

The title “Soundcheck” came during a deep moment of reflection. After spending 30 years writing, producing, and performing, Mitchell wondered what should come next. Then, God told him to “check your sound” and make sure his music is what the world truly needs. Therefore, he created a diverse project that offers something for everyone. It ranges from church anthems to fresh worship songs like “Make a Way.” Importantly, Mitchell calls it “uniquely who God called me to be.”

Additionally, this project is a true family affair. It features Vashawn Mitchell and Friends, including True Voice Collective, Jimmy James Johnson, Tila Robinson Jackson, and Dante Bowe. Mitchell, in particular, takes pride in highlighting these friendships. As a result, the music comes from real relationships.

Furthermore, Mitchell’s impact stretches beyond the album, which fans can stream anywhere. He is now Director of Worship Arts in Atlanta, helping others grow. Alongside this, he is finishing a new book, Church on the Clock. The book explores how to balance structure and the Holy Spirit in today’s multi-service church world. While teaching and sharing his wisdom, Vashawn Mitchell continues to shape a powerful legacy for both Gospel music and the faith community.

Vashawn Mitchell On His New Album “Soundcheck” & 30 Years In Music was originally published on praisedc.com