Five Shot Near Howard University During Homecoming, Police Take Two Into Custody

A shooting occurred near Howard University’s campus in the evening on Friday, Oct. 24, leaving five people injured during one of the city’s busiest weekends: Homecoming. According to DC News Now, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Howard Place NW shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found three men, one woman, and a 13-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported all five victims to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed that while none of the victims were Howard University students, one of the injured was a Morgan State University student.

The two HBCUs were scheduled to face off in a football game the following day, marking one of the most anticipated events of Howard’s Homecoming weekend. This incident follows a series of five Homecoming mass shootings across Mississippi earlier this month, including HBCUs Alcorn State University and Jackson State University.

Police Make Two Arrests, Recover Weapons

DC News Now states that MPD say two individuals were taken into custody following the incident and that three weapons were recovered at the scene. One of those detained allegedly tried to escape officers but was caught in a McDonald’s parking lot nearby. As of Friday night, authorities had not released the identities of either suspect.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, though early reports suggest it may have stemmed from a confrontation between two individuals, according to a statement from Howard University officials.

Witnesses Describe the Panic

In DC News Now, witnesses recalled the fear and confusion that spread across the area moments after shots rang out.

“All we heard was yelling,” one witness said. “We can’t do nothing in D.C. … this happens every time there’s a function in D.C., especially homecoming. D.C. [is] dangerous.”

Another witness, Jaiden Ramirez, said he was playing basketball when chaos erupted nearby.

“I saw three men running across the street, yelling at people. Then I heard six to seven gunshots,” Ramirez said. “We panicked, we ran inside, and then we came outside 30 minutes after. We were not trying to get shot.”

Large gatherings in the city, especially during homecoming celebrations that draw thousands of students, alumni, and visitors, is not the place for violence.

Howard University Responds

In an official statement to DC News Now, Howard University’s Office of University Communications clarified that the shooting was not connected to the university or its events.

“The shooting was not affiliated with the school and no Howard University students, faculty, or staff were involved,” the university said. “HUPD has implemented enhanced security measures throughout the weekend, including an increased presence of University security and personnel and local law enforcement agencies on and around campus to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

The statement added that the university appreciates the swift and coordinated response from both MPD and HUPD, noting that the actions of officers “helped protect the safety of our community.”

A Reminder Amid Celebration

This year’s festivities at Howard University’s Homecoming have been marked by heightened security and concern following the Friday night shooting.

As of Saturday morning, two suspects remain in custody, and police continue to investigate what led to the violence.

Continue to stay safe as you celebrate.

