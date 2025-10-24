Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Federal Immigration Agents In a powerful move for local authority, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins have announced that federal immigration agents who break California law can be arrested and prosecuted. Jenkins stated her office will obtain court orders to identify and prosecute any agents using excessive force during raids, ensuring accountability and protecting residents’ rights.

Los Angeles Fires In Los Angeles, the man accused of starting the devastating Palisades fire, Jonathan Render Neck, has pleaded not guilty. After being arrested in Florida and extradited, he faces serious charges including multiple counts of arson. Prosecutors allege he intentionally set the Lockman fire on January 1, which later grew into the larger Palisades fire. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison for the destruction.