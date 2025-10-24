Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025

Published on October 24, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

Federal Immigration Agents

In a powerful move for local authority, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins have announced that federal immigration agents who break California law can be arrested and prosecuted. Jenkins stated her office will obtain court orders to identify and prosecute any agents using excessive force during raids, ensuring accountability and protecting residents’ rights.

Los Angeles Fires

In Los Angeles, the man accused of starting the devastating Palisades fire, Jonathan Render Neck, has pleaded not guilty. After being arrested in Florida and extradited, he faces serious charges including multiple counts of arson. Prosecutors allege he intentionally set the Lockman fire on January 1, which later grew into the larger Palisades fire. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison for the destruction.

The Broadway League and the musicians’

On the East Coast, a major disruption on Broadway was narrowly avoided. The Broadway League and the musicians’ union reached a last-minute agreement, preventing a strike that would have shut down 23 musicals. The new three-year contract secures crucial wage increases and expanded health benefits, which the union president celebrated as a victory for fair compensation and healthcare access for performers.

The 2025 Urban Mobility Report

Finally, if you feel like you’re spending more time in traffic, you’re not wrong. The 2025 Urban Mobility Report reveals that Americans are experiencing record levels of traffic congestion. This isn’t just during rush hour anymore; traffic is now a common issue during midday and on weekends, especially in major cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas.

