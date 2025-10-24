Listen Live
New Edition, Boyz II Men Announce “The New Edition Way Tour”

New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Announce “The New Edition Way Tour”

Published on October 24, 2025

New Edition Legacy Tour 2023 - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has just announced The New Edition Way Tour! This monumental R&B celebration bringing together three of the genre’s most iconic acts: New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton.


The cross-country tour kicks off Thursday, January 28, 2026, at the Oakland Arena in California and will travel through 30 cities across North America.


This one-of-a-kind show offers fans a 360° concert experience, bringing audiences closer than ever to the music, energy, and legacy of R&B royalty.


Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. (ET)


Presale Schedule:
American Express Presale: Monday, October 27
New Edition Presale (Code: WAYTOUR26): Tuesday, October 28
Spotify Presale (Code: NE4LIFE): Wednesday, October 29
BPC, Boyz II Men, and Venue Presales (Codes: BPC / BIIMBLVD): Thursday, October 30
All presales run from 10:00 A.M. to 11:59 P.M. (ET).


The tour’s title, The New Edition Way, honors the group’s recent recognition in their hometown of Boston, where a street was renamed New Edition Way to commemorate their global impact on music and culture.


From “Candy Girl” to “Can You Stand The Rain,” New Edition’s influence can be felt across generations. They became an inspiring blueprint for today’s boy bands and R&B groups.

Their members went on to become solo legends in their own right, including Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, and Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD).


Together, they’ve sold more than 50 million albums, earned multiple #1 singles, and built a legacy that defines the sound of modern R&B.


For the first time ever, New Edition and Boyz II Men will share the stage with a full-circle moment since Michael Bivins originally discovered Boyz II Men decades ago.


Boyz II Men, the best-selling R&B group of all time with hits like “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” and “One Sweet Day,” have sold over 64 million albums and continue to captivate audiences worldwide.


Adding another layer of star power is Toni Braxton, a seven-time Grammy Award winner whose sultry hits “Un-Break My Heart” and “You’re Makin’ Me High” have defined R&B elegance for over three decades.

With more than 70 million records sold, Braxton remains one of the most successful and beloved artists of her generation.

“This tour represents the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and respect for pristine artistry,” says Shelby Joyner, President of the Black Promoters Collective.


Fans can expect a night of timeless hits, smooth harmonies, and unforgettable performances celebrating the past, present, and future of R&B.

