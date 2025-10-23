Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media Day three on The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was a timeline of Black music and culture as guests with the theme of 70s vs 90s. From bell-bottoms and afros to baggy jeans and bamboo earrings, the “Party with a Purpose” was in full effect, celebrating two iconic decades.

The legendary Sheryl Underwood graced the stage with her raw and hilarious comedy. She gushed over Tyrese and bringing him on the stage. The multi-talented Tyrese brought a blend of soulful R&B and undeniable charisma. His performance was a journey through his catalog of hits, from heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems that had everyone dancing.

Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media Erica Campbell set the tone for the day bringing her powerful Laugh Cry Heal conference to the ship. Joined by her sisters, gospel powerhouse Tina Campbell and style maven GooGoo Atkins, Erica led an uplifting session filled with honest conversation, laughter, and soul-stirring music. The trio created a safe space for healing and connection, inviting attendees to laugh, cry, and leave each other better than they came. Their dynamic presence and message of faith resonated with the Fantastic Voyage family, reminding everyone that Black joy and spiritual renewal belong at the center of the celebration. Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media The energy continued to build with Rickey Smiley’s live karaoke, where cruisers became the stars, belting out classics with passion and soul, uniting everyone in song and laughter.

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media Alton Walker and D. Ellis took the stage with their relatable humor and set a perfect tone for the night, leaving the audience laughing and ready for more.

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media The legendary Force MDs transported the crowd with their timeless throwback R&B harmonies. Performing hits that have defined love for generations, their smooth vocals and classic choreography served as a powerful reminder of the enduring power of great music.

Tina Campbell, Erica Campbell, and GooGoo Atkins Share Their Testimonies at Laugh Cry Heal

Tyrese Smiles At the Crowd During His Performance Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Rickey Smiley Gets Down on the “Guitar” During His Karaoke Session

803 Fresh Performs ‘Love Calls’ by KEM at the Karaoke Session

The Crowd Dances at the Karaoke Session Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tyrese Hands Out Roses to All of the Sweet Ladies

The Cruise Director Cookie Performs at Karaoke Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

The 70s VS 90s Costumes Were On Point!

Lots of Dancing on the Cruise Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Rickey Smiley Fans! Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Alton Walker Leads a Scooter Race Back to the Ship

The 40+ Double Dutch Club Teaches Rickey Smiley How to Double Dutch



Scarface and His Band Perform Before a Packed Audience Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media