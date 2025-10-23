Stephen A. Smith, The Aaron Burr Of Black Men, Apologizes To Jasmine Crockett

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Stephen A. Smith is the Aaron Burr of Black men.

OK, admittedly, I don’t know anything about Aaron Burr that I didn’t either learn from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical Hamilton or that one “Got Milk?” commercial from the ’90s. So, when I say famed sports analyst Stephen A. Smith is the Aaron Burr of Black men, I’m assuming the real-life Aaron Burr is similar to the go-which-ever-way-the-political-wind-blows version of Aaron Burr in Miranda’s play, who is actually played by a Black man.

But, anyway, what I’m really trying to say here is I wish Stephen A. Smith would STFU forever and always.

During a special edition of his podcast show Straight Shooter with Stephen A., Smith apologized to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whom he scolded earlier this month for how she “expresses herself” regarding President Donald Trump and his policies, and then later doubled down on his criticism of her “rhetoric for the streets.”

“Is that gonna help your district in Texas? Aren’t you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what…Trump wants? How much work goes into that? I’m just going to go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get, say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that’s my day’s work,” Smith said at the time.

“That ain’t work,” he continued. “Work is saying that’s the man in power. I know what his agenda is. I’m not exactly in a position to stop him, since the Republicans have the Senate and the House, but maybe if I’m willing to work with this man, I might get something out of it for my constituency.”

Smith should absolutely be ashamed of being this loud and wrong with his chest poked out further than his forehead. Imagine paying so little attention to the current political landscape that you believe, in the first place, that an authoritarian ruler like Trump — who has expressed out loud his intent to shut down and defund all things Democrat — can be worked with.

Secondly, is this man really going to stand there and speak about Crockett’s straightforwardness and refusal to mince words with Trump, who has, for as long as he has been in the political arena, never passed up a chance to chuck personal insults and crass language at his political rivals, reserving the most racist, misogynistic and intellectually demeaning insults for Black women who are observably much smarter than him?

Well, it appears Smith has come to glory on that part.

“I saw something disturbing in regards to President Donald Trump and how he came at Representative Jasmine Crockett…I get it now with Trump feeding into that nonsense, giving him ammunition to continue to go out there and talk about our Black women that way—I got it,” Smith said, without getting into any specifics about which of the numerous times Trump has come at Crockett changed his thick-a** mind.

“When Trump came at her like that, I said, ‘Damn it.’ I was pissed off because I said that’s what they’re talking about when they’re saying, ‘You know what, when you question something about her, it’s going to invite that,’” Smith explained, again, without specifying which remarks he’s even talking about.

“I can look Jasmine Crockett in the face and say I’m sorry for any…kind of noise I caused in your direction, because she is accomplished, and she is smart, and she does have an incredible, incredible challenge working in this political climate on Capitol Hill,” Smith continued.

Nah, let’s be real about what’s going on here.

Smith popped off at Crockett, armed with misogynoir, respectability politics, and his typical, observable cluelessness about what kind of man our president is, and instead of getting the public agreement he was shooting for, he’s been getting dragged by the negro-net for more than a week.

So now, Smith is bringing his tap dance back around, full circle, and apologizing to Crockett, while probably hoping we all forget this is far from the first time he has thrown on a cape for the orangey-white nationalist who is currently demolishing the White House both literally and symbolically.

This is where the Aaron Burr comparison comes in. Depending on which position is more popular and convenient at the moment, Smith will be defending Trump against allegations of anti-Black racism one day, and calling out Black conservatives like professed “MAGA guy” Jason Whitlock for being the self-loathing “piece of sh*t” grifter he is the next.

The man is just plain wishy-washy. Stephen A. Smith is the Van Jones of Black men who manage to have even more useless political takes than Van Jones.

And, look, we can’t let Smith slide for piling on to the mountain of racist, Black woman-hating vitriol that is already spewed against Crockett by white bigots of the MAGA world on a daily basis. In the last year alone, Crockett has been called “ghetto,” a “fake ghetto hoodrat,” a “ghetto Black b*tch,” a wannabe “gangsta” who “wants you to think she’s from the hood,” and a “fraud” who is only pretending to be of the Black community, but is too educated to actually be of the Black community. She’s been called all of these things by racist white people who are only speaking about her like this because she’s a blunt, outspoken Black woman who sounds authentically like a Black woman when she speaks.

Smith, on the other hand, is a Black man who was birthed and presumably raised by a Black woman in a family and community full of Black women, and he should know better.

Nah, let him keep his apology. He’ll be back on the other side next week anyway.

Stephen A. Smith, The Aaron Burr Of Black Men, Apologizes To Jasmine Crockett was originally published on newsone.com