Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 21, 2025

Published on October 22, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

When it comes to staying informed on the issues that matter most, Sybil Wilkes always has our back. Her “What You Need to Know” segment is an essential source for breaking news and updates, delivered with the clarity our community deserves. Here’s a look at the latest stories making headlines.

Possible Trade Deal with China

President Trump is signaling a positive outlook on a potential new trade deal with China. The two world leaders are scheduled to meet later this month in South Korea. Trump has been vocal about what he calls unfair trade practices by China and is threatening a significant 100% tariff hike on Chinese imports if a deal isn’t reached when the current pause expires in November. Despite the tense standoff over issues like intellectual property and manufacturing costs, the president believes a new agreement could shift the global trade balance to benefit American workers.

Global Outage at Amazon

This week, a massive global outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) caused major disruptions for countless apps and websites. The outage, which occurred overnight from Sunday into Monday, affected popular services including Zune, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Hulu, and even Alexa. As the world’s largest cloud computing provider, AWS powers a huge portion of the internet. While most services are now back online, experts say the downtime could cost companies billions in lost revenue, and cybersecurity analysts are investigating the cause.

Mega Millions Jackpot is $650M

On a lighter note, your chance to become a multi-millionaire is getting bigger. With no winner in over three months, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to an estimated $650 million. This makes it the 10th largest prize in the game’s history. If you’re lucky enough to hit the jackpot, the cash option is a cool $304 million.

