Yes Day, Gen Zalpha’s Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Meet Yes Day, The Gen Zalpha Beauty Brand For Tweens & Teens

Yes Day is the answer for teens and in-betweens looking for skincare that suits their unique needs.

Published on October 17, 2025

Coco Granderson, Founder of YES DAY
According to Chloe and Halle Bailey, “The kids are all right,” and 13-year-old Coco Granderson’s Yes Day beauty brand proves it.

Teens regularly deal with stress, environmental aggressors, and hormonal fluctuations that can aggravate their skin. That said, finding skincare products that check all the boxes is easier said than done. A trip to the drugstore often leads to disappointment, with brands offering formulations that are too harsh for young skin—think retinols and artificial fragrances. Not to mention, with fun and festive packaging being a deciding factor, most brands fail to meet the standard. Thankfully, Yes Day shines on all fronts.

After joining forces with Beautystat founder, Rhode formulator, and award-winning talent Ron Robinson, the mission was simple. The co-creators created an effective, age-appropriate skincare line that gives tweens and teens the confidence boost they need. Boasting a four-step routine—Float Foam Cleanser, Whip Dream Moisturizer, Inner Beam Hydration Mist, and Lip Sweetie Lip Mask—the line strengthens the skin barrier, hydrates and nourishes, and calms irritation.

Yes Day launched on Oct. 1, and it’s a yes for teens and tweens. Creators have been singing the brand’s praises for its intention to give young skin the TLC it needs. Although formulated with Gen Zalpha in mind, adults who enjoy treating their skin with gentle formulas are also smitten. Yes Day is clinically tested, dermatologist-approved, and cruelty- and fragrance-free, making it perfect for all skin types.

YES DAY full collection
Yes Day’s Intimate NYC Press Dinner

On Oct.9, Yes Day invited beauty editors, influencers, and tastemakers to The Orangery, Tribeca’s culinary gem, to get the 4-1-1 on the brand’s innovations.

The intimate dinner featured a gorgeous, dimly lit ambiance, delicious dishes, and nonstop yap sessions about all things beauty. As attendees sampled the ultra-nourishing Lip Mask, Coco and her mom, Danielle Granderson, shared their gratitude and how Coco’s unwavering passion for skincare brought Yes Day to life. Ron gave attendees insight into his genius and how the brand’s unique formulations set itself apart from other Gen Zalpha skincare lines on the market.

“Young skin at this age is constantly in flux between aggressors and all the toxins they face,” he says. “They need products that are gentle for their skin. These products contain the Yes Magic complex, featuring a blend of probiotics, centella asiatica, and antioxidants. This line repairs the skin’s barrier and soothes, protects, and brings out the glow.”


Ready to introduce your tweens and teens to the world of skincare? Shop Yes Day’s offering here.

