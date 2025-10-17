Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 17, 2025

Published on October 17, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

Government Shutdown

The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 17th day. Lawmakers in the Senate failed yet again to pass a Republican-backed spending bill that had previously cleared the House. Democrats are standing firm, insisting that any deal to reopen the government must protect crucial health care subsidies. The stalemate continues to drag on, with House Speaker Mike Johnson warning this could become the longest shutdown in U.S. history, leaving many families and federal workers in a state of uncertainty.

Former Trump Administration National Security Adviser John Bolton

In a significant political development, former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton surrendered to federal authorities in Maryland. Bolton faces federal charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Following an indictment, Bolton, who has become a prominent critic of Donald Trump, claims the charges are politically motivated. His home in Maryland and office in D.C. were previously searched by the FBI in August. Bolton made his initial court appearance on Friday morning, setting the stage for a high-profile legal battle.

Justice for a Kentucky Man Who Was Wrongly Convicted

There is finally justice for a Kentucky man who was wrongly convicted. John Brandon Lamott has been officially exonerated after the Kentucky Supreme Court chose not to review his case, ending his long fight for freedom. Lamott was imprisoned in 2019 after his neighbor, Kate Sanders, testified that he had stabbed her. Sanders later recanted her story multiple times, even stating on social media that she had sent an innocent man to prison. After a 2023 appeals court reversed his conviction, Lamott remained behind bars as the state appealed. He is now a free man.

