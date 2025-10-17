Listen Live
Movies

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance Based On Maxwell Album

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long and Larenz Tate, stars of the ’90s cinema classic Love Jones, are set to reteam once again in an untitled romance drama greenlighted at Netflix.

The movie is inspired by the R&B and soul album Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, the debut album for the singer Maxwell.

Eugene Ashe (Sylvie’s Love) is the director of the upcoming romance movie, along with Maxwell, John D. Hammon, Nia Long and Larenz Tate as executive producers.

Ever since the debut of Theodore Witcher’s Love Jones— a Chicago-based film about two creatives chronicling their love story that premiered in 1997, fans of the movie have been begging for a sequel.

Long and Tate have reunited several times in celebration of their OG romance, and most recently working together on Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, set to release in the spring of 2026.

In 2023, Tate mentioned he did not necessarily want to do a sequel, but that he and Long discussed what it could look like if it happened.

In an interview with Vibe, he said, “We feel like we should do something, but something different. TV show, movies that could be a franchise — we’ve discussed everything. We talked about all kinds of stuff because we know what ‘Love Jones’ meant, we know what those characters meant, and we know what the message and the story meant to us. And we don’t want to disrupt that […] and do something that doesn’t live up to our expectations of our audience would want from us.”

SEE ALSO

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance Based On Maxwell Album  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Pop Culture

Kandi Burruss’ Patchwork Doll Costume Gives Major 2025 Halloween Energy

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

Entertainment

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Criticizing The GOP, But She’s Still The Same Old MAGA Nut

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close