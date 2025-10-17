Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere

The “female Avengers” went all out for the Los Angeles premiere of their new Hulu series.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

A long list of stars were in attendance for the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, on Thursday, October 16, in Los Angeles.

The series follows Kim Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant, a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.

The reality star was in attendance for the occasion, stealing the show in a Schiaparelli Couture ball gown from the fashion house’s Spring 2025 collection. The halter dress had a nude satin base and a black tulle overlay, featuring a twisted satin at the bottom and an open back with a corset detail at the base.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Kardashian was joined on the red carpet by her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, who wore a much brighter look, donning a butter yellow Givenchy blazer-style mini dress. The 69-year-old, who serves as an executive producer on the series, also showed off her legs in black tights and stiletto heels, posing next to her daughter at the DGA Theater Complex.

The reality star went on to pose with her costars from the series, including Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts.

Taylor echoed Kardashian’s monochromatic moment, wearing an all-black ensemble complete with a hooded jacket. The singer showed off all of her famous curves in a black mermaid gown, which featured a dramatic fishtail and a choker around her neck made of the same fabric as the dress.

Nash-Betts stood out in a red dress, also going the form-fitting route to flaunt her physique. The strapless, floor-length gown shone in front of the camera flashes on the carpet, completing her look with a red shawl and simple glam.

While talking to reporters at the premiere, Kardashian said that she hopes to reunite with her costars for another season.

“It was such a great experience,” she told People. “It was so much fun. I hope this goes to a season 2 because there’s nothing like working with these girls. We had the best time.”

As for her role as a reality-star-turned-actress, the SKIMS founder also commented on the fact that she always seems to be pursuing different avenues.

“I think there’s just really no limitations in life,” she explained to the outlet. “I never really felt like there was. I never felt like I had to be stuck in this box, that I couldn’t do what I wanted to do or at least try. So there’s no cage limit, there’s no barriers. Anything you want to do, try. What’s the worst that can happen? And just go for it. Just start. Just do it.”

While talking about the series that evening, Murphy described All’s Fair as a show “that’s inspirational and aspirational,” adding that it brings fashion back to television “in a really big way.”

“In the past 20 years or more, the women of this cast have more than jumped buildings in a single bound,” he continued, per The Hollywood Reporter. “They are icons, every single one of them. They’ve changed culture, they’ve all done good works, virtuous works. In many cases, they fought the bad guys and won. They’ve run empires and inspired millions of people all over the world and won countless awards, sometimes wearing capes. To me, the appetite for the show makes sense on and off screen. These women and the characters they play in the show are here to inspire, conspire, and uplift in very dark and troubling times.”

When welcoming his cast to the stage, in alphabetical order, Murphy referred to them as “this season’s lady Avengers.”

All’s Fair premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu.

The post Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere appeared first on Bossip.

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere was originally published on bossip.com