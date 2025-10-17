Listen Live
Entertainment

D'Angelo Deep Cuts: Soulful Covers and Hidden Features

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo
Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

The news of D’Angelo’s death, who died from an undisclosed battle with pancreatic cancer Tuesday, has continued to shake the music world and all who loved him to their core.

The soul singer, who helped pioneer the 90s neo-soul, left behind an undeniable mark in the music industry, despite releasing only three studio albums and a handful of remixes during the span of his career.

However, D’Angelo’s genius and discography goes beyond his albums, with several deep cut releases and live recorded performances that many fans may not even be aware of. From covers of Prince, rare released tracks from his albums, live duets with Erykah Badu or jam sessions with Questlove.

So scroll down as we uncover the treasure that is deep cuts from one of the most remarkable R&B and soul musicians of our time.

Your Precious Love With Erykah Badu — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Cover (1998)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Tell Me — Slum Village Featuring D’Angelo (2000)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Can’t Hide Love — Earth, Wind & Fire Cover (1995)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Believe — Q-Tip Featuring D’Angelo (2008)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

So Far To Go — J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo & Common (2006)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Heaven Must Be Like This — Ohio Players Cover (1998)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

The Hypnotic — The Roots Featuring D’Angelo (1996)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine (Def Squad Remix) 1996

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

The ‘Notic — The Roots Featuring D’Angelo & Erykah Badu (Recorded between 1996-1999)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Bonnaroo SuperJam — Questlove and D’Angelo (2012)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

She’s Always In My Hair — Prince Cover (1997)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Everybody Loves The Sunshine — Roy Ayers Cover (1999)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

I Found My Smile Again — Brown Sugar Outtake (1995)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Geto Heaven Part Two — Common Featuring D’Angelo (2000)

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Be Here — Raphael Saadiq Featuring D’Angelo 2002

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Pop Culture

Kandi Burruss’ Patchwork Doll Costume Gives Major 2025 Halloween Energy

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

Entertainment

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Criticizing The GOP, But She’s Still The Same Old MAGA Nut

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close