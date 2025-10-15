D’Angelo’s Most Empowering Songs About Black Women

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

When D’Angelo emerged in the mid-’90s and exploded in the 2000s, he didn’t just bring soul music back, he brought something far more radical to the forefront of R&B: a reverence for Black women that was poetic, passionate and deeply personal. His music wasn’t just smooth; it was spiritually soaked in adoration for Black beauty and Black love. At a time when mainstream media often overlooked or stereotyped Black women, D’Angelo wrote songs that made us the muse, the mystery, and the meaning all at once.

There’s a special kind of tenderness in his lyrics. It’s not performative or generic; it’s intimate, specific, and steeped in the Black experience. He sings as someone in awe, not just of physical beauty, but of the soul, strength, and sacredness that Black women embody. Whether he’s describing quiet moments by candlelight, picking her up from work, or being overwhelmed by the depth of connection or role as a matriarch, D’Angelo’s words are more than melodies—they are affirmations. He created songs that celebrated Black women for all of their versatility and individuality and empowered us to be nothing but ourselves.

Few artists have managed to blend vulnerability, sensuality, and reverence quite like D’Angelo. So, let’s take a moment to honor his recent passing with six songs in which the neo-soul titan used his velvet voice to pour into Black women with his raw, honest and divine lyrics.

1. “Brown Sugar”

This 1995 classic from D’Angelo’s debut album of the same name wasn’t just about sweet melodies. It was a clear-coded, passionate celebration of the Black woman. D’Angelo gave us a name that was rooted in sensuality and cultural pride. In this song, he spoke of Black women as his addiction, his inspiration, his joy. And he wasn’t afraid to admit how deeply he was moved by our presence.

“Let me tell you ’bout this girl, maybe I shouldn’t/ I met her in Philly and her name was Brown Sugar/ See we be makin’ love constantly/ That’s why my eyes are a shade, blood burgundy/ The way that we kiss is unlike any other way that I be kissin’/ What I’m kissin’, what I’m missin’, won’t you listen.”

2. “Lady”

On “Lady,” D’Angelo celebrates consistency, loyalty and everyday love. He recognized the value of Black women in a world that constantly tries to steal our joy. He proudly claimed Black love, no matter the obstacle. The devotion here isn’t flashy. It’s rooted in commitment, and it feels real.

“I pick you up every day from your job (you’re my lady)/ Every guy in the parking lot wants to rob me of my girl/ And my heart and soul, and everybody wants to treat me so cold/ But I know I love you and you love me (yeah)/There’s no other lover for you or me (you’re my lady).”

3. “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”

Appearing on D’Angelo’s 2000 sophomore album, Voodoo, this sensual anthem became iconic for many reasons. Listen closely: D’Angelo centers on Black women’s pleasure, choice, and extraordinary power throughout the song. This is consent wrapped in velvet. It’s an invitation, not a demand, where he gives Black women the opportunity to explore love, sexuality, and sensuality on their own terms.

“Girl, it’s all on you/Have it your way, and if you want, you can decide/ And if you’ll have me. I can provide everything that you desire.”

4. “Feel Like Makin’ Love”

“Feel like Makin’ Love,” an underrated classic from Voodoo, encapsulates intimacy painted in slow strokes. It’s not just about desire; it’s about connection, shared moments, and longing for the beauty of Black women. D’Angelo isn’t just making love, he’s building dreams in real time and shows he’s willing to go to great lengths for the queen of his dreams.

This D’Angelo song serves as a poignant reminder of the sweetness, vulnerability, and love that Black women and Black love can embody.

“In a restaurant, holdin’ hands by candlelight/ Want to touch you, wantin’ you with all my might/ Yeah, yeah. That’s the time, I feel like making love to you/ That’s the time I feel like making dreams come true Oh, baby.”

5. “Nothing Even Matters” (with Lauryn Hill)

In this duet of spiritual romance, D’Angelo and Lauryn Hill elevate love to a sacred space. The lyrics speak to emotional dependency, but not in a toxic way, but in a way that acknowledges how intertwined two souls can become. He’s not just in love, he’s devoted.

“See, I don’t need no alcohol/ Your love makes me feel ten feet tall/ Without it I’d go through withdrawal/’Cause nothing even matters, at all/ You’re part of my identity/ I sometimes have a tendency/ To look at you religiously (baby).”

6. “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine”

This one is pure romantic poetry. D’Angelo turns metaphor into magic, comparing his dream girl to the cherry in his chocolate-covered dreams. He’s not just fantasizing about the beauty of a Black woman; he’s building a world where she’s the centerpiece of his sweetest visions. It was a track that reminded Black women all over the world of how beautiful we are and to stand ten toes down in our melanin magic.

“Ooh-wee, baby, you’ve redefined my vision of love, it seems (You be the cherry)/ You’re gon be the cherry in my chocolate-covered dreams (Oh)/ So it seems, my, oh, my (My)/ Me and those dreamin’ eyes of mine (Oh-oh).”

D’Angelo’s songs and catalog are a treasure trove of odes to Black women, filled with admiration, sensuality, and respect. These aren’t just songs; they’re sonic love letters. In a world that often forgets to honor the beauty and brilliance of Black women, D’Angelo remembered. And even though he’s gone, we’ll never forget the love he showed Black women far and wide with his unforgettable music.





