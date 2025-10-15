Listen Live
Entertainment

How D'Angelo Got a Song on 'Red Dead Redemption II'

How D’Angelo’s Love for ‘Red Dead Redemption’ Birthed Song on Soundtrack

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo On Stage
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Music and gaming fans alike are shocked by the news of the late soul legend D’Angelo, who died Tuesday at 51 after an undisclosed battle with cancer.

Rockstar Games, behind popular video games like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, shared a tribute to the singer, who was a fan of their games, on social media.

It stated, “Rest In Peace D’Angelo, a true titan of soul. We are eternally grateful for his track “Unshaken,” which will forever be an enduring part of the legacy of Red Dead Redemption 2.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer released three albums over his 30-year career, kickstarting the neo-soul R&B movement in the mid-90s. In 2018, four years after his last album Black Messiah, D’Angelo contributed to the soundtrack of the upcoming game Red Dead Redemption II.

When Rockstar Games first began developing the western open-world sequel, D’Angelo reached out to Ivan Pavlovich, director of music and audio at the studio, to play the game.

“We weren’t even talking about doing music,” Pavlovich told RollingStone in 2018. “When D’Angelo comes through, he shows up at midnight, and he’s playing the game until four in the morning. Each time he was just like, ‘It’s incredible.’ It just blows his mind. He’s such a fan. I have never seen someone that excited. D’Angelo’s actually a massive, massive, massive fan of the game — more than I ever knew.”

Pavlovich then asked the singer if he would be interested in contributing to the soundtrack, which featured his vocals to the sultry, iconic tune “Unshaken” in the soundtrack. The entire track can be heard in a mission with Dear Uncle Tacitus in a segment when you’re riding a horse back to camp.

SEE ALSO

How D’Angelo’s Love for ‘Red Dead Redemption’ Birthed Song on Soundtrack  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Pop Culture

Kandi Burruss’ Patchwork Doll Costume Gives Major 2025 Halloween Energy

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

Entertainment

Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Helmed by Questlove Heading to HBO

News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Criticizing The GOP, But She’s Still The Same Old MAGA Nut

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close