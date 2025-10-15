CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

Source: Tessa Voccola / GMA Dove Awards

Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena was alive with the spirit as the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards celebrated the best in Christian and Gospel music. The night, which aired on TBN, was a powerful display of faith and artistry, with several of our own taking home top honors and delivering unforgettable performances.

Gospel royalty CeCe Winans graced the stage and walked away with two awards, including Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year for her soulful collaboration “Come Jesus Come” with the legendary Shirley Caesar. In a moving moment, Winans led the entire arena in a beautiful acoustic performance of the song, reminding everyone of the power of worship. The incredible Tamela Mann also had a triumphant night, winning Best Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year and bringing the house down with a performance of her No. 1 hit, “Deserve to Win.”

The evening was packed with exciting collaborations and powerful praise. Platinum-selling rapper Lecrae delivered a high-energy performance, and other notable figures like choir master Ricky Dillard and the nominated Jason Nelson were seen on the red carpet.

While Brandon Lake was the night’s biggest winner with five awards, the show’s finale was a true testament to music’s power to unite. Lake’s Song of the Year winner, “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” featured a surprise performance with Jon Batiste on piano, who opened the song before Lake and Jelly Roll joined in. The electrifying performance, complete with an indoor rain shower and a hundred-voice choir, earned a thunderous standing ovation and perfectly capped off a night of inspiration. Hosted for the third straight year by the gifted Tauren Wells, the 2025 Dove Awards were a beautiful celebration of the artists uplifting our community through song.

56th Annual GMA Dove Awards: Key Winners

Artist of the Year: Forrest Frank

Forrest Frank Songwriter of the Year (Artist): Brandon Lake

Brandon Lake Song of the Year: “Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year: “Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar

“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar New Artist of the Year: Leanna Crawford

Leanna Crawford Best Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Tamela Mann – “Overcomer”

Tamela Mann – “Overcomer” Opry 100 Special Performance: Steven Curtis Chapman, Lady A, Vince Gill

Steven Curtis Chapman, Lady A, Vince Gill Notable Performance: Lecrae (Platinum-Selling Rapper)

Lecrae (Platinum-Selling Rapper) Special Appearance: Ben Fuller & Carrie Underwood – “If It Was Up to Me”

For the full list of winners, visit doveawards.com/awards/2025-winners

