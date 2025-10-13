Listen Live
App Feed

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 13, 2025

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sybil Wilkes wyntk thumbnail
Source: REACH Media / Reach Media

Sybil Wilkes is back with what you need to know, reminding us all of the power that comes from being informed and empowered. From honoring our shared histories to breaking down the latest political and economic news, here’s a recap of the top stories impacting our community.

Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, we recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, a time to honor the history, culture, and resilience of Native communities. For African Americans, this day holds a special significance, highlighting a deep and often overlooked connection rooted in a shared struggle against oppression. From the brutality of colonial displacement and enslavement to centuries of cultural solidarity, the intertwined stories of our communities deserve to be remembered and celebrated.

Federal Workers Being Layed Off

IIn Washington, the Trump administration has begun laying off thousands of federal workers amid the ongoing government shutdown. White House budget chief Russell Vogt confirmed that over 4,000 employees across seven agencies are being affected. This move follows the president’s long-stated goal of shrinking the federal workforce, though employees are entitled to a 30-day notice before termination.

READ MORE STORIES

Trump’s New Tariffs

On the international front, President Trump announced a significant escalation in the trade war with China. In response to Beijing’s tighter control over rare earth minerals, a 100% tariff on Chinese goods is set to take effect by November 1. Additionally, the administration will impose export controls on critical software, a direct counter to China’s new licensing requirements for foreign companies.

Celebrating a Living Legend

Finally, we celebrate a living legend. Born on this day in 1938, Shirley Caesar rose from humble beginnings in Durham, North Carolina, to become the undisputed “Queen of Gospel.” After joining the iconic group the Caravans in 1958, she launched a groundbreaking career that has inspired millions. Let’s honor her incredible legacy and continue to celebrate the powerful heritage she represents.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

More from Black America Web
Trending
21 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

21 Items
Pop Culture

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

24 Items
Pop Culture

Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Getting Dismissed Earns Him A Social Media Roasting

45 Items
Athletes

Hottest NBA Players To Watch In The 2025–2026 Season

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close