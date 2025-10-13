Desktop banner image
Published on October 13, 2025

Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Quavo Announces New Album Executive Produced by Pharrell

Quavo just confirmed that his next studio album is officially on the way — and he’s teaming up with none other than Pharrell Williams to make it happen.


In a teaser clip posted on Instagram, Quavo revealed that Pharrell will serve as executive producer, marking the first time the two have collaborated on a full project.

The Migos frontman didn’t drop a release date yet, but said fans should “get ready for the most elevated Quavo season yet.”
“This one’s different,” Quavo captioned. “Four counts. Skateboard P leading the way. Let’s cook.”


The “four counts” line is a nod to Pharrell’s signature production tag — the iconic four-beat intro that’s opened some of music’s biggest hits.

With Pharrell behind the boards, expectations are high for something timeless, funky, and genre-bending.
Pharrell’s Legendary Touch


Pharrell is no stranger to crafting Grammy-level albums. He’s previously executive-produced Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener”, Justin Timberlake’s “Justified”, and contributed to everything from Jay-Z’s Blueprint era to Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot.

His track record of merging soul, hip-hop, and pop puts him in a perfect position to help Quavo re-define his sound.
Quavo’s New Chapter


This upcoming album will be Quavo’s first since the loss of Takeoff, and fans have already noted that recent singles like Greatness and Hold Me carried a more reflective, emotional tone.

If this Pharrell-produced project continues that trajectory, we might be hearing a more mature, introspective side of the ATL hitmaker.

RELATED: Design In The Detail: 9 Songs That Pharrell Williams Is Secretly Featured On

Quavo Announces New Album Executive Produced by Pharrell  was originally published on hot1009.com

Close