How YOU Blockin’? Court Denies Wendy Williams’ Ex’s Request In Guardianship Battle

The legal battle over Wendy Williams‘ guardianship just hit a major roadblock, and the talk show legend’s ex is at the center of the controversy. A judge has dismissed a bold move by Kevin Hunter to challenge the guardianship Williams is under, effectively blocking him from acting on her behalf in the federal case.

According to The JasmineBRAND, Hunter filed a federal lawsuit in June, attempting to challenge the court-ordered guardianship overseen by Sabrina Morrissey. Hunter’s filing sought to intervene as a “next friend”—a party who can legally act on behalf of an individual unable to assert their own rights—claiming that Wendy was being “abused, neglected, and defrauded” under the current guardianship. The suit demanded a jury trial, named over 30 defendants, including the guardian and the judge, and requested $250 million in relief for financial loss and emotional distress.

The JasmineBRAND reports, however, in a ruling this week, the court refused to allow Hunter to act as a “friend” of Wendy in the case. The judge’s dismissal forces Hunter to reconsider his legal footing, though he was given permission to file an amended suit—but only in his own name, not on Wendy’s behalf. This ruling makes it clear that courts are unwilling to automatically grant legal standing to outsiders claiming to act in a person’s interest, especially when that person is the subject of a long-standing guardianship.

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband: The Money Grab and The Prison Comparison

As BOSSIP reported, Wendy Williams’ guardianship was initially imposed in 2022 after Wells Fargo froze her accounts, deeming her “incapacitated” and a victim of “undue influence and financial exploitation.”

However, Williams has been outspoken about her desire to end the arrangement.

She was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, but in a January 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club, she stated, “I am not cognitively impaired.” She has also compared her experience to being in prison, noting the restrictions placed on her and the lack of freedom.

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said before calling herself “sexy and gorgeous.” “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

She went on to describe a typical day for herself in what she and her niece Alex dubbed a “luxury prison” and said that she’s there 24 hours a day.

“I keep the door closed,” said Wendy. “I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

“They won’t allow you to leave or have visitors,” Wendy added explaining how even simple freedoms like walking outside or visiting loved ones have been denied to her. “So you can’t even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members.”

Since the implementation of the guardianship, Williams has been seen in pubic a rare amount of times.

Nevertheless, in March 2025, she seemingly was doing well as she made appearances doing typical things like going to dinner. Williams spoke to Page Six and assured them she was in tip-top shape and hoped to get out of her court-ordered guardianship soon.

“I am fabulous. I’m better than good, but have been accused [of] being otherwise.” She further emphasized, “I am very much alive. I deserve freedom, darling.”

The dismissal forces Wendy Williams’ ex-husband to reset his legal strategy. He can refile the suit, but it must be framed as his own action, further distancing Wendy from the procedural fight.

