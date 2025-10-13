Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Open About Ozempic Use To Help People ‘Feel A Lot Better About Themselves’

Chrissy Teigen’s main goal is always to be transparent.

The model recently revealed why she decided to be open about using Ozempic in an effort to be “transparent” with fans, hoping that her honesty helps people “feel a lot better about themselves.”

During a recent conversation with PEOPLE at Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event on Saturday, Oct. 11, Teigen talked about her mission to make her life on social media as authentic as possible.

“Since the beginning of social media, I’ve always wanted people to know that things weren’t as fluffy and beautiful as they may seem,” she told the outlet “I knew it would really resonate and make a lot of people feel a lot better about their families, themselves, their own bodies.”

Teigen went on to say that she’d made a promise to herself to be “completely transparent” on her social media, admitting that “it’s frustrating sometimes” when other people “don’t share” their what they’re actually going through online.

During the Sept. 18 episode of the Self-Conscious podcast, Chrissy revealed that she tried the GLP-1 medication after struggling to lose weight following her miscarriage with her son, Jack, in 2020. She said it was a result of going through a “deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it.”

“My body was completely stuck,” she said on the podcast. “I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant. So, when I had lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds that I wasn’t comfortable with.”

The cookbook author went on to say that in being open about her Ozempic use, she wants to encourage her four children to be honest whenever they feel insecure about themselves.

“Because I would want my daughter [Luna] … or son, if Miles wants to venture into hair plug territory or something, I would want them to know that it’s not about pretending to be perfect, it’s about being open and honest about what it feels to make you feel better,” she explained. “It’s not about striving for perfection, because it doesn’t make anybody else feel emotionally happy at the end of the day,” Chrissy said. “…It’ll never truly fulfill you. But people are going to make their own decisions about their bodies and what will make them feel healthy and safe and proud of themselves, and everybody has a right to do those things.”

Teigen went on to say that she is still criticized over her appearance regardless of how she looks, so any decision she makes over her body, she makes for herself.

“People will say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ And then the next week … they’ll be like, ‘Well, why’d you do Ozempic? You’re too skinny.’ You could never win with anything.” “The more you understand you can never win, the more you understand that you might as well say whatever you want,” Teigen concluded.

