Listen Live
Celebrity

Nia Long Says She Has 'Respect' For Her Ex Ime Udoka After Split

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup

The legendary actress is opening up about where she stands with her former partner after a messy and public cheating scandal.

Published on October 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

Nia Long is moving on and setting the record straight about where she stands with her ex-partner Ime Udoka, three years after their public split.

Fresh off of reminding us all that the secret to her glowing beauty is “minding my business,” Long opened up about Udoka—with whom she shares son Kez, 13—and it seems to be mostly all good between the two of them.


“I don’t talk much about my personal life ’cause it’s no one’s business, but every now and then people speculate things on social media and it’s like me and Coach are good,” she told The Cut. “I hope he wins. He deserves to win.”

She continued,

“It was really beautiful because we’ve had a very public journey that has found its way to peace and understanding. And there’s a lot of mutual respect that we have for each other. The most important gift you can give your kids is to heal your trauma.”

Amen to that!

Long is preparing to drop her memoir, but it seems she’s letting people know that if they’re expecting mess, this won’t be the book for them.

“I’m not going to carry burdensome energy with me because that just transfers to my children and it transfers to everything else in my life. I’m proud of myself,” she said. “I think we’re proud of each other as the parents of Kez, that we’re able to make this an annual thing and commit to these last sweet years of him being in grade school and high school before he goes off to college.”

In the interview, she also discusses her take on motherhood.

“I talk about my kids a lot because they take up so much space in my life and in my heart,” she said. “Everything I do is for them. I’m not a perfect mother. I’ve made many mistakes, [and] my kids have seen me go through it. But that’s the type of mother I am, if I’m pissed, everyone knows. If I’m happy, everyone knows. Protect the innocence of your children, but allow them to see the truth in every situation.”

Ms. Long is also stepping into a new era as the first brand ambassador for Estée Lauder’s North American company. She announced the news via a post displaying her signature beauty with the caption,

“OMG pinch me! I’ve always admired Mrs. Estée Lauder’s belief that self-care isn’t reserved for special occasions—it’s an act of self-love. Her spirit as an entrepreneur, mother, and leader is something I deeply respect and connect with.”

And in her usual OG fashion, she left the girlies with a word of advice for how to manage their womanhood in their 30s and 40s.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a time in my life where I was willing to give up my life to be someone’s wife or girlfriend,” she said. “Ever. Period. I just wanna inspire women to trust the path, identify your purpose, understand the importance of sitting with yourself.”

Yes, Nia!

The post ‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex-Partner Ime Udoka Despite Public Breakup  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
18 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

21 Items
Pop Culture

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

24 Items
Pop Culture

Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Getting Dismissed Earns Him A Social Media Roasting

45 Items
Athletes

Hottest NBA Players To Watch In The 2025–2026 Season

7 Items
Health

Black Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Who Inspire Us

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close