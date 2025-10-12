Source: Jeff Heyward / @jeffondigital

Gospel powerhouse JJ Hairston sat down with Praise 104.1’s Ronnette Rollins at the Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise, presented by Osteria Costa, to discuss his incredible journey of music, ministry, and family. With a career spanning over two decades, Hairston has remained a consistent and powerful voice in gospel music, a feat he attributes to staying submitted to his calling.

Since releasing his first music in 2000, Hairston has been a fixture in the industry. He celebrated this legacy with his latest project, “The Live Reunion 2025.” This special album brought together members of his group, Youthful Praise, from every era. “If you were one of the first singers or you joined last week, we all came together and just sang and worshiped,” Hairston shared. He described the recording not just as a concert, but as a true “family reunion,” filled with people he grew up with, making for a uniquely powerful worship experience. The deluxe version of the album is now available on all platforms.

Beyond the music, Hairston opened up about his life as a pastor and husband. He and his wife, Trina, recently celebrated 31 years of marriage and five years of pastoring at The Gathering Place DC. When asked how they manage their demanding schedules, Hairston explained their strategy isn’t about balance, but priority. “We prioritize God, then our family, then ministry,” he stated. This focus allows them to nurture their relationship, even planning getaways to reconnect. For Hairston, consistency in faith and family is the true foundation of his success.





JJ Hairston On 25 Years Of Music, His New Reunion Album, And Putting Family First was originally published on praisedc.com