Sybil Wilkes “What You Need To Know” October 10th, 2025

Source: REACH Media / Reach Media





Here’s a look at the important stories making headlines today, from international diplomacy and political standoffs in Washington to legal updates and a sweet look at regional tastes.

Netanyahu Backs Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again publicly endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. In a post on the social media platform X, Netanyahu cited Trump’s proposed 20-point peace plan as a significant effort to end the two-year war in Gaza, declaring it worthy of the prestigious honor. This isn’t the first time the Israeli leader has supported a Nobel nomination for Trump; he previously presented a nomination letter during a visit to the White House this past summer. The sentiment has found support among other allies of the former president, with figures like Argentina’s President Javier Milei also voicing their agreement online. This development adds another layer to the complex diplomatic efforts surrounding the long-standing conflict in the region.

Gridlock in Washington: Government Shutdown Continues

Back in the United States, the partial government shutdown has now extended beyond a week, amplifying tensions on Capitol Hill. The political impasse was visible as reporters witnessed a heated exchange between Republican Congressman Mike Lawler and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a hallway. Efforts to find a resolution have repeatedly failed in the Senate. On Wednesday, two competing measures were rejected for the sixth time. The Democratic proposal included healthcare reforms, while the Republican plan aimed to maintain current funding levels until a broader agreement could be reached. Both plans failed again on Thursday, leaving federal agencies in limbo and government workers facing uncertainty. For context, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history occurred in 2018 during President Trump’s first term, lasting 34 days.

Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain in Custody

In a significant legal update from Florida, Jonathan Rendernech, the man accused of starting the devastating Palisades fire, will remain behind bars. Federal authorities have argued that Rendernech, who was working as an Uber driver at the time, exhibits traits of an arsonist and has been dealing with mental health challenges. He is alleged to have started the Lachman Fire on January 1st of this year. Authorities believe that fire later escalated, igniting the much larger Palisades fire on January 7th. The decision to keep him in custody reflects the severity of the charges and the concerns raised by the prosecution.

A Sweet Debate: America’s Favorite Halloween Candy

On a lighter note, DoorDash has provided a fun glimpse into the nation’s sweet tooth with a map revealing America’s favorite Halloween candies. The data shows clear regional preferences. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the top choice across much of the Midwest. Meanwhile, Twizzlers reign supreme in Michigan and Wisconsin. Texans show a preference for gummy candies, while Floridians favor Skittles. Out west, classic Snickers bars are the go-to treat for candy lovers in California and Nevada. As Halloween approaches, this map offers a playful look at the treats that will likely fill trick-or-treat bags across the country.