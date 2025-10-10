Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz / @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

You smell that? No, it’s not pumpkin spice in the air; it’s the smell of nerdom and blerdom in the air. New York Comic Con is in full swing, and HipHopWired/CassiusLife was on the ground for day 1 to see some of the cosplay heat.

The biggest comic book convention on the East Coast is back, and that means New Yorkers get to see their favorite superheroes, villains, and other pop culture icons riding the trains and buses alongside them while on their way to work.

As expected, the cosplayers didn’t disappoint on day 1, bringing the fictional characters to life.

Roaming the halls of the Jacob K. Javits Center were brilliant takes on Marvel characters like The Punisher and Daredevil.

We also saw cool takes on 2B from the Nier: Automata video game, Tin Man, Chun-Li, and Cammy from Street Fighter, legendary WWE superstar Macho Man Randy Savage, Cornbread from Sinners, Homelander from The Boys, HIM from the Powerpuff Girls, The Penguin from Batman Returns, and so much more.

Of course, we show you better than we can tell you. Peep all the photos from Day 1 of New York Comic Con below.

