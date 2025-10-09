Desktop banner image
G Herbo Shares How Nicki Minaj Helped Him Secure the Bag

Published on October 9, 2025

Chicago rapper G Herbo is giving Nicki Minaj her flowers for the role she played in his come-up.

During his sit-down on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Herbo opened up about how linking with Nicki on their 2014 track “Chiraq” changed his career and his pockets.

Herbo said that feature with Nicki not only put his name on the map nationally but also brought in major financial opportunities that set him up for success in the rap game.

He explained that the exposure from the collaboration helped him monetize his talent, leading to shows, deals, and long-term recognition.

Nicki, known for always showing love to new artists, proved once again that her co-sign has real impact.

For Herbo, the collab was more than just a song—it was a life-changing moment that gave him both credibility and money when he needed it most.

The story adds to Nicki’s long history of helping up-and-coming rappers shine, whether through verses, remixes, or public support.

Herbo’s gratitude reflects the importance of artists uplifting each other in an industry where one feature can change everything.

G Herbo Shares How Nicki Minaj Helped Him Secure the Bag  was originally published on hot1009.com

