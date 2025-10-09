Listen Live
Pop Culture

Angel Reese To Walk In The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese To Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese announced she will be walking in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, making her the first professional athlete to achieve the honor.

Published on October 9, 2025

"A House of Dynamite" Premiere During the 63rd New York Film Festival
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Angel Reese continues to win on and off-court. The gorgeous WNBA star is putting her strut to werk. It was just announced she will walk the runway in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (October 15) making her the first professional athlete to achieve the honor. The trendsetting beauty told PEOPLE, she is ready to set aside her Angel Reese 1s and ready to put on her heels and wings.

“I literally could not stop smiling!” Reese told PEOPLE. “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

She added, “I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway.”

Reese shared an image of her sitting on a swing wearing the iconic wings and bra and panty set. She captioned the carousel of photos, “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings 🪽 I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. ✨ Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway.”

The iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will feature performances by Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, Karol G and K-pop.

Angel Reese To Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

