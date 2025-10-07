Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Posted On The Corner

TheRealmiss BabyDee: Texas Bama On Her Grind

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TheRealmiss BabyDee POTC Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

TheRealmiss BabyDee is “Posted on the Corner” giving us an inside look at her journey from Alabama to Texas and how her life and culture shaped her as an artist. Her new project, Texas Bama, is more than just music—it’s a vibe and a testament to her hustle.

Raised between Alabama and Texas, TheRealmiss BabyDee blends two worlds that are both authentically Southern but each with their own flavor. She explained that Texas Bama is her way of paying tribute to where she’s from and where she’s found a second home. The title stirred up some friendly debate, with Alabama fans wanting “Bama” first, but she trusted her instincts, knowing “Texas Bama” flows perfectly.


 

The project itself took time. Some tracks were recorded as early as two years ago, but she waited for the right moment to release the collection, building up anticipation among fans. Recording sessions were a mix of fun, hard work, and Don Julio Reposado. Sometimes she vibed out with her homegirls; other times she poured her realest thoughts into the mic alone. The track “Ketchup” shows exactly how personal some songs get.

Growing up, music was always around. Her first studio session was with her brother, and back then she just freestyled. Even her grandma got in on the fun—together, they created “Cool Shades,” a song she hopes to recreate. But it was her move to Texas and some challenging moments with her family that pushed her to put pen to paper and write raps with intent and meaning. At first, she resisted writing, but soon realized that structure brought her music to another level.

READ MORE STORIES:

With Texas Bama, TheRealmiss BabyDee wants listeners to feel empowered. This is music that inspires you to hustle, have fun, and never let others kill your vibe. She’s manifesting big things for herself and her kids, hoping one of these tracks breaks through and changes their lives.

SEE ALSO

More from Black America Web
Trending
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Celebrity

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Role On “Murder In A Small Town” To Air On FOX

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2 Items
Celebrity

Porsha Williams #RHOA Reveals She’s Seeing A Woman After Divorce

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

33 Items
Sports

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close