Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Latto “Open” To Working Things Out With Nicki Minaj

Latto sees a way past some ongoing drama with Nicki Minaj, and expressed that feeling in a recent interview. 

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Latto has been involved in some notable beefs in her rap career, but has shown she’s willing to move past them, with a recent collaboration with Ice Spice. Another rapper she’s seeking to bury the hatchet with? Nicki Minaj. She was asked about her situation with both rappers during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen.

Cohen asked Latto about her beef with Ice Spice, and what led to them making up. “Girls, you know, we just… Her team reached out to my team, and we figured it out,” she said of the resolution, sparked by trading diss tracks toward each other a few years ago. “At first I was like, [disapproving ‘hrmph’], but then I was like, [approving ‘hrmph’].”

Latto also mentioned her beef with Nicki Minaj, due to the Atlanta area rapper being upset in 2022 with Nicki questioning why her song was up for nominations in the pop category while Latto’s remained up for nomination in rap. It evolved into a social media exchange, but since then, they haven’t gone at each other directly. Latto said of the situation that she’s “open” to “rekindling with anybody.”

When Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant joined the show later on, she gushed about how she loves Nicki Minaj, which prompted Latto to reply, “I did, too.” The show, which aired Sunday (Oct. 5), was taped before Latto’s name came up in another situation, this time involving Cardi B threatening to beat up Ice Spice in audio of a leaked phone call with the Like..? rapper’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., when she said that she wasn’t “p–sy a– Latto.”

Cardi B would go on to publicly apologize to Latto on social media, writing: “I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect, so this [is] my public apology, and now I’ma privately buy her a bag.” The Bronx rapper, who is currently embroiled in an explosive beef with Nicki Minaj, also caught a diss track from Ice Spice tentatively entitled “Pretty Privilege” after that phone call was leaked.

SEE ALSO

Latto “Open” To Working Things Out With Nicki Minaj  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Celebrity

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Role On “Murder In A Small Town” To Air On FOX

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2 Items
Celebrity

Porsha Williams #RHOA Reveals She’s Seeing A Woman After Divorce

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

33 Items
Sports

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close