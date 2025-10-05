Listen Live
Entertainment

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Published on October 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winner Ike Turner at Grammy Awards
Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Ike Turner Jr., the son of soul/rock duo Ike & Tina Turner and a Grammy-winning producer in his own right, has died at the age of 67 – one day after his birthday.

Tina Turner’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed the news to TMZ that Ike Jr. passed away from kidney failure on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital. Bullock says that his health has been declining for some time, including severe heart issues and a stroke in early September.

In a statement to the New York Post, Bullock said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. ‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

Ike Turner Jr. was born in 1958 to Ike Sr and Lorraine Taylor. Tina Turner (who married Ike in 1962) would later adopt him and his brother, Michael. Junior quickly followed his parents into music.

“As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play,” Bullock told the Post. “While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner.”

Ike Jr. became a sought-after sound engineer. In 2007, he won a Grammy for his work on his father’s “Risin’ With The Blues” album.

SEE ALSO

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

Ne-Yo Reveals How He Shares His Life & Custom Alaskan King Bed With His Four ‘Wives’

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

28 Items
Entertainment

What’s On Your Feet: The 28 Best Sneakers Worn In The NBA Playoffs

Celebrity

‘Nothing Can Undo The Trauma’: Cassie’s Camp Responds To Diddy’s Sentencing While Bad Boy Prepares To Appeal

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close