GloRilla Says Cops Treated Her Like She's A Criminal

GloRilla Says Cops Treated Her Like A Criminal After Burglary At Her Crib

Published on October 2, 2025

2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

GloRilla has not been happy with the Forsyth County Police Department after her home was broken into.

During a recent home invasion, Glo claims to have lost over $7000,000 worth of personal property. The Memphis rapper was interviewed by Atlanta news stations WSB-TV about her house being broken into. Stating that she felt like she was being treated poorly by the Atlanta Police Department, “I feel like me, my brother, sister were victims in this situation but somehow they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects and I just feel like it’s all the way wrong”.

During WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Glo made her appearance, and the burglars broke into her home. Reports state that they ran out of the house once they started being shot at by someone inside the home. They were still able to get away with a load of expensive items. During a search in the rapper’s Memphis home, police found a large amount of marijuana in her bedroom closet. This led to Glo turning herself in for drug possession charges. She was released the same day on bond.

Her lawyer, Drew Finding, also made a statement about the lack of urgency, “The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion. But rather, within 24 hours, there were warrants for her arrest for a marijuana possession case. That’s unconscionable.”

GloRilla Says Cops Treated Her Like A Criminal After Burglary At Her Crib  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

