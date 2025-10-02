Listen Live
Entertainment

Get Into ‘G.R.I.T.S.’: Your New Fave Show Coming To ALLBLK

Check out the exclusive trailer premiere for 'G.R.I.T.S.,' a new series coming to ALLBLK about three sistas making it in the Dirty South.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ALLBLK Presents 'G.R.I.T.S.'
ALLBLK

If you’re looking for some good television this fall, let’s just say our friends over at ALLBLK have a few things on the primetime roster. You can take a look for yourselves in the roundup below.

But wait: we’re definitely interested in that new series they’re previewing called G.R.I.T.S., so much so that we even got our hands on the official trailer to premiere exclusively right here.

RELATED: What To Watch TV & Film This Week: From Him To The Morning Show

Read up more on what the series is about below, via ALLBLK:

“‘G.R.I.T.S.’ (Girls Raised in the South) follows Keisha (Jasmine Sargent), Ty (Ashanti Harris), and Francis (Aja ‘Slimeroni’ Canyon), three young women coming of age in Memphis. Determined to define the next chapter in their lives, they find solace in their favorite pastime: roller skating. As they navigate grief, love, hustle, and the underbelly of the city threatening to pull them down, a skating competition with life-changing prize money offers a glimmer of hope. In a world where the rink is their escape and survival is a full-time job, they rely on sisterhood and skating to outrun their past and build something real. When all else fails, lace up and skate until you can’t skate anymore.”

If the trailer doesn’t reel you in, the exclusive images we also got from upcoming episodes below should do the trick for sure. Enjoy!

Take a look below at the trailer premiere for G.R.I.T.S., coming to ALLBLK on October 30th:

ALLBLK Presents 'G.R.I.T.S.'
ALLBLK
ALLBLK Presents 'G.R.I.T.S.'
ALLBLK
ALLBLK Presents 'G.R.I.T.S.'
ALLBLK
ALLBLK Presents 'G.R.I.T.S.'
ALLBLK
ALLBLK Presents 'G.R.I.T.S.'
ALLBLK

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

new tv show PREMIERE trailer

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

Health

Black Men And Razor Bumps: Why They Happen & How To Finally Fix Them

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
27 Items
Style & Fashion

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Joins The Cast Of Why Did I Get Married Again? — And Fans Are Ready

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close