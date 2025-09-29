Listen Live
Celebrity

Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira & More Take Over Global Citizen Festival

International Tings! Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira, Arya Starr & More Take Over Global Citizen Festival

A host of baddies descended upon Central Park to perform during the annual Global Citizen Festival broadcasted to every continent

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B, Tyla & Shakira perform at 2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Taylor Hill

The annual Global Citizen Festival made its way to New York City’s famed Central Park this year and featured performances from Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira, Mariah The Scientist and many more.

Though a late addition to the festival’s lineup, Cardi B took on a huge task of delivering a high-energy performance while very pregnant. The Bronx rapper popped up onstage to perform some of her biggest hits as well as tracks from her latest release, Am I The Drama?, much to the audience’s delight.

It’s no secret that Cardi is willing to put in that work even when she’s expecting as she carried out the entire rollout of her first album, Invasion of Privacy, while pregnant with her first daughter Kulture. She also made several appearances while pregnant with her son Wave and has no problem reminding everyone that she can still move that bawdy with a little bump.

Big Bardi wasn’t the only baddie to step out in the name of a good cause. South African starlet Tyla also hit the stage to treat fans to her international style and Afrobeats hits. The global superstar shared a story about how her life changed drastically since the first time she attended the festival when it happened in her home country of South Africa in honor of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.

“It’s actually crazy that I’m performing here,” she said. “The first time I came to Global Citizen was when they came to South Africa. And I’m telling you it was a bargain. All I did was fill in a survey and I saw Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Pharrell. I saw Usher’s butt-crack in 3D, I’m telling you. And the fact that I’m on this stage is amazing.”

The petite baddie also made sure to check in on a fan who seemed to be in an emergency situation during her performance. The “Water” singer stopped the show until getting the green light that everyone was, in fact, ok. We love a caring queen!

Mariah The Scientist also took the stage on the evening to perform and was decked out in her GI Jane regalia from the cover of her latest album Hearts Sold Separately.

Fans were treated to a bevy of her hits including “Burning Blue” and, of course, she brought the sexy with a barely there short. It seems that her star is continuing to rise despite her allegiance to her chatty partner, Young Thug.

Colombia’s crown jewel, Shakira, was the headliner on the night bringing her crossover appeal to the Big Apple. Long before international artists were truly given airspace on American radio, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer rose to fame. She collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Wyclef Jean and more while always keep herself firmly planted in her Colombian roots. In a city like New York and in a crucial time for immigration and foreign relations, Shakira was the perfect choice to show a united front in the face of division.

Other performers on the night included African artists Arya Starr and Rema as well as Rosé of the K-Pop group Blackpink. Check out the entire show below:

The post International Tings! Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira, Arya Starr & More Take Over Global Citizen Festival appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

International Tings! Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira, Arya Starr & More Take Over Global Citizen Festival  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

Katt Williams & Sherri Shepherd Play Coy About Rumors They Smashed To Comedic Crumbles–‘You’ve Had The Forbidden Fruit’

11 Items
Pop Culture

Serena Williams Triggered By Hotel’s Cotton Display: “It Doesn’t Feel Great”

15 Items
Style & Fashion

15 Pieces From The Emerge! Fashion Show We Love

7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8 Items
Beauty

Fall 2025 Nail Colors Black Women Will Be Rocking All Season

11 Items
Style & Fashion

11 Fall 2025 Fashion Trends For Black Women

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close