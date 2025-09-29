For Your Viewing Pleasure: LeBron James Interviews Cultural Icons & Innovators In New Limited Series ‘The Main Thing’

LeBron James picked up some new skills during the NBA offseason.

As James and his teammates attend NBA Media Day ahead of the ’25-’26 season, his award-winning storytelling brand UNINTERRUPTED has released a trailer for The Main Thing. The four-part limited series sees the Los Angeles Lakers star sit down with cultural icons and innovators in collaboration with Indeed to champion skills-first hiring.

The Main Thing, a new four-part limited series led by LeBron, is set to premiere this Thursday, October 2, on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube channel. In the series, LeBron sits down with legends in their field, including skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor, digital creator Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), and fashion designer Melody Ehsani.

During his conversations with these cultural innovators, James aims to explore how skills honed through life experience, hard work, and creativity open doors across industries, according to a press release. “Through candid, in-depth conversations and hands-on challenges, each episode challenges the traditional over-reliance on college degrees as the sole measure of career readiness and potential,” it reads in part.

See a preview of what the limited series has in store by watching the trailer down below:

