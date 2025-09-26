Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs

With prejudice.

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

The Combs family has received some good news regarding their legal issues. A judge has dismissed a RICO lawsuit against Diddy’s mother Janice Combs.

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per TMZ, Janice Combs will not have to stand trial for allegedly defrauding a musician of his royalties, music publishing and intellectual property. A former associate of Bad Boy Entertainment named Deon Best filed a lawsuit against Momma Combs back in 2024. According to the filing, he produced the song “Come With Me” from the Godzilla soundtrack back in 1998. Deon Best says he “controlled, owned, produced and/or created” the track, but ownership was still retained by Combs. Best, whose stage name was D1, says Janice Combs orchestrated a scheme to finesse him out of the work.

On Monday (Sept. 22), Judge Percy Anderson dismissed the claims with prejudice, which means Best can’t refile this complaint in federal court again. “Plaintiff’s federal claims asserted against Defendants under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act are dismissed with prejudice; (2) Plaintiff’s previously-asserted state law claims are dismissed without prejudice to refiling in an appropriate state court; and (3) Plaintiff shall take nothing, and Defendants shall recover their costs of suit,” the case notes read.

Diddy is expected to be sentenced Oct. 3.

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
17 Items
Pop Culture

Ray J Says RICO Case “Worse Than Diddy” Is Coming For The Kardashians But X Isn’t Buying It

23 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris’ Response To Hecklers Goes Viral: “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

She’s Here! Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Girl, Rocki

7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Pop Culture

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8 Items
Beauty

Fall 2025 Nail Colors Black Women Will Be Rocking All Season

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close