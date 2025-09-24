Desktop banner image
Cardi B Brings the Drama to Houston: Big Album Vibes & Crowds Pull Up

Published on September 24, 2025

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Houston saw quite the spectacle yesterday as Cardi B dropped into the Walmart Supercenter in Cypress, turning a typical shopping trip into an all‑out fanfest. It was part of her promotion for her new album Am I the Drama?, and more than 1,000 fans showed up, some for hours to catch a moment with The Bronx Baddie.

By the time Cardi graced the stage, the energy was electric — selfies, cheers, and swag bags flying everywhere.

The album Am I the Drama?, which dropped September 19, has already been stirring up buzz. Fans at the Walmart event were shouting out tracks like “Magnet,” “Safe,” and “Outside” as instant favorites.

Cardi used the live moment not just to sign pre‑signed copies but to connect — promising to take photos with everyone, hyping up the crowd, even slipping in some classic Cardi flair (yes, there was dancing).

Of course, Houston’s own 97.9 The Box was keeping tabs on the excitement. Our crew hit the grounds early, broadcasting the vibes, sharing what fans were saying about the new album, and making sure listeners who couldn’t make it got a taste of that live moment.

Even with a few people getting heat‑illness due to the long wait and high temperatures, no one seemed to leave complaining. The passion of the fans more than made up for the sweat. Events like this remind you how much of her connection to fans is real deal — Cardi B didn’t just bring the music, she brought the moment. Am I the Drama? might be only days old, but in Cypress, it already feels like it’s leaving its mark.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

