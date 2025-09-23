Trending on the Timeline: Yung Miami Defends Diddy

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Here is what’s trending on the timeline. Yung Miami is standing by Diddy, and her support is causing quite a stir.

In a newly released character letter submitted to the court, Caresha Brownlee, professionally known as Yung Miami, offered her perspective on the embattled music mogul. She made it clear that while she doesn’t excuse any alleged wrongdoing, her personal experience with Diddy has been overwhelmingly positive. In the letter, she described their relationship as one of love, encouragement, and support.

Miami detailed how Diddy motivated her and helped her grow as a businesswoman. She also highlighted his efforts to uplift Black voices and give back to the community, mentioning private moments of generosity like feeding the homeless during Thanksgiving. She noted that she has personally witnessed him put in the work on himself through therapy and self-growth. Concluding her letter, she stated that Diddy is not a danger to the community but rather a father and leader whose presence is vital to his family.