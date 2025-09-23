Listen Live
Trending on the Timeline: Yung Miami Defends Diddy

Yung Miami defends Diddy in court, sharing her positive experiences with him, while public reactions remain divided.

Published on September 23, 2025

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings
Source: James Devaney / Getty

Here is what’s trending on the timeline. Yung Miami is standing by Diddy, and her support is causing quite a stir.

In a newly released character letter submitted to the court, Caresha Brownlee, professionally known as Yung Miami, offered her perspective on the embattled music mogul. She made it clear that while she doesn’t excuse any alleged wrongdoing, her personal experience with Diddy has been overwhelmingly positive. In the letter, she described their relationship as one of love, encouragement, and support.

Miami detailed how Diddy motivated her and helped her grow as a businesswoman. She also highlighted his efforts to uplift Black voices and give back to the community, mentioning private moments of generosity like feeding the homeless during Thanksgiving. She noted that she has personally witnessed him put in the work on himself through therapy and self-growth. Concluding her letter, she stated that Diddy is not a danger to the community but rather a father and leader whose presence is vital to his family.

The public reaction has been split. While some have criticized her for supporting him, others argue that she is simply sharing her own valid experience. As many have pointed out online, he visibly elevated her career. This situation highlights the complex reality that people can have vastly different experiences with the same person. Miami was careful to preface her support by not excusing his alleged actions, focusing instead on sharing the side of him she knows. As this story continues to unfold, her letter adds another layer to the ongoing conversation.

