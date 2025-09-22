Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over Pregnancy Comments

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Cardi B isn’t holding back after podcast host Crissle West launched a scathing attack on the rapper’s recent pregnancy announcement.

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

Cardi B isn’t holding back after podcast host Crissle West launched a scathing attack on the rapper’s recent pregnancy announcement.

During a fiery episode of The Read, Crissle and co-host Kid Fury harshly criticized Cardi’s timing, expecting a child with NFL star Stefon Diggs ahead of her new album release and upcoming *Little Miss Drama* tour. The commentary quickly turned personal, with Crissle calling Cardi a “dumb b*tch” and accusing her of prioritizing cosmetic surgery over her child’s well-being.

Cardi responded with fury, defending her motherhood and clapping back at the harsh critiques. “You could f*cking never!” she wrote on social media, blasting Crissle for making “disgusting, malicious” comments about a woman’s right to choose when and how to grow her family. “I’ll beat b*tches up talking on my kids,” Cardi warned, making it clear that critiques of her parenting cross a line.

Crissle’s rant didn’t stop at questioning Cardi’s judgment. She accused her of “poor p*ssy management” and compared her choices to Nick Cannon’s chaotic family planning. She even mocked the rapper’s post-birth body goals, sarcastically wishing her luck surviving a “mommy makeover” before tour rehearsals begin.

Fans quickly rallied behind Cardi, condemning the tone and misogyny of Crissle’s commentary. Critics called out the hypocrisy of attacking a woman for building both a family and a career, something male artists rarely face scrutiny for.

While Crissle framed her opinions as concern, Cardi made it clear that no one has the right to dictate her motherhood journey. With her tour still on track and a baby on the way, Cardi seems unfazed, reminding the world that she can, and will, do it all on her own terms.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
11 Items
Style & Fashion

11 Fall 2025 Fashion Trends For Black Women

15 Items
Entertainment

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

19 Items
Entertainment

From A Family Of Funny: Marlon Wayans Over The Years

21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close