‘Always Love’: LeBron James Speaks On Relationship With Drake Post Kendrick Beef

LeBron James has broken his silence on whether or not his friendship with Drake is OVA.

After much speculation and some very thinly veiled hits from the Canadian rapper, James finally addressed the elephant in the room of his and Drake’s one-time friendship. During a sit-down with Complex‘s Speedy Mormon, the four-time NBA champion squashed any claims of bad blood from his perspective.

“Always wish him the best,” James said. “Obviously [we’re in] different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine, but it’s always love for sure.”

His comments seem to be in direct opposition to what fans have speculated are direct hits to James on Drake’s latest single, “What Did I Miss?” as well as a freestyle aptly titled “Fighting Irish Freestyle.” The latter was released online and seemed to be talking directly to the basketball superstar as his high school team was none other than the Fighting Irish.

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s–t is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious,” Drake raps on the track.

The drama commenced amid Kendrick Lamar’s public belt to behind rap battle with Drake during which James popped out at Kung Fu Kenny’s sold out Juneteenth show and was seen living it up with his wife, Savannah, to “They Not Like Us.” Several athletes were in attendance with players like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook joining Kendrick onstage.

However, Lebron’s presence was a little more shocking as he and Drake had appeared to have a close relationship throughout the years. At one point, Drake walked through the crowd during his It Was All A Blur tour with LeBron and his son, Bronny James, after the younger basketball phenom suffered a frightening cardiac incident while attending USC.

Drizzy even went as far as covering up his tattoo of James’ high school jersey with new ink tributing Canadian basketball sensation and newly minted NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. Everybody knows when you get the tattoo covered up, the breakup is real. Fans of the two were quick to jump in the Complex comments to call cap on James’ politically correct response to the question. Many reminded the King that he danced to a song calling Drake a “p*dophile” on more than one occasion. The internet receipts are forever.

Nonetheless, LeBron is gearing up for his 23rd season of basketball and may not have time for beefs for the next six to seven months. Though there were talks of him possibly leaving the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason, he’ll lace up his Nikes for the purple and gold again alongside his son when the season commences. But maybe there will be room for reconciliation between him and Drake once they’re both done “doing their thing.” We will be hoping for the best between these two former besties.

Check out LeBron’s full interview on 360 With Speedy below.

