GRWM: Kayla Nicole Takes HB To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

In this GRWM, Kayla Nicole brings HelloBeautiful along with her as she gets ready to sit front row at Sergio Hudson's NYFW show.

Published on September 18, 2025

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

Kayla Nicole brought her it girl energy to Sergio Hudson’s NYFW show. “I’m a really good seat dancer” the popular journalist, personality and influencer said making a joke as she traversed the town. Those words couldn’t be truer following the brown beauty making headlines for her sultry performance with Chris Brown at Breezy Bowl, this weekend.

Kayla brought HelloBeautiful along for her beauty routine as she prepared to sit front row at the Sergio Hudson’s show. Teasing us with her signature Scorpio energy, toned physique and effortless style, she sat pretty while letting viewers in on her personal time. While undergoing makeup and doing her own hair, she answered rapid fire fashion questions before finally emerging in a powder blue dress by Hudson that hugged every inch of her curves. The self-proclaimed accessories lover accentuated the fun and flirty look with the designer’s popular patent leather waist belt, a white handbag and white shoes.

When it comes to choosing her perfect look, she revealed she always begins by identifying a statement piece and building around it. Keep scrolling to watch this GRWM episode starring Kayla Nicole.

What’s your Fashion week survival must-have?

I get overstimulated so easily and overwhelmed, I need you to break it down. The show to the party to the afterparty, I need to see a schedule on a piece of paper. Without that…

What’s the first thing you notice about somebody’s outfit?

Probably their accessories. I’m such an accessory girl and I love a good bag. That’s my addition…handbags.

Sergio Hudson in one word:

Inclusive. Representation. I have a lot, but those are two good ones.

What’s one thing you always keep in your bag?

Cash.

We know that’s right!

GRWM: Kayla Nicole Takes HB To Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

