Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Fashion Fresh! Wendy Williams Stuns During NYFW 2025

Amid guardianship woes, Wendy Williams stepped out for NYFW looking amazing at SS26 shows for LaQuan Smith and Bach Mai.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LaQuan Smith - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week
Steve Eichner

Now this is the Wendy Williams update we’ve all been waiting for!

After years of turmoil in a still-ongoing fight to win back her freedom from a court-appointed guardianship, the 61-year-old media maven has been doing her best to begin stepping up hotter this year. Well, it’s looking like Wendy is ready for her comeback after looking absolutely stunning last night (September 16) while sitting front row at designer LaQuan Smith’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show for this year’s annual New York Fashion Week.


RELATED: Wendy Williams Update – Medical Exam Upholds Guardianship

Looking the best she has in years, Williams wore a full ensemble designed by LaQuan himself — “head-to-toe,” as she told TMZ (seen above) — complete with a zebra-print fur shawl, matching top, sheer nude stockings and a trendy pair of all-black studded sneakers. Her niece, Alex Finnie, was tagging close by to give support as she’s done exceptionally for the past year or so, in addition to security to keep the fawning crowd of fans at bay.

A few days prior on September 14, Williams was spotted at the show for designer Bach Mai looking equally as fly in a little black dressed and chunky gold Gucci belt that evoked her old self to a tee. At both events, she was seen rocking an iced-out “W” chain synonymous with the logo of her former daytime series, The Wendy Williams Show.

No word on if this means an official comeback is underway, but we’re just happy to see Wendy winning and, most importantly, smiling again.

Bach Mai - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Michael Loccisano

Let’s pray for more good Wendy Williams news like this in the near future. See what others are saying about her NYFW glow-up on social media below:

1. Wendy Williams looks TF GOOD 🫶🏾👑🙏🏾

via @yourditarrie_

2. we need to get wendy williams back in that purple chair NOW

via @willfulchaos

3. Love this—but girl—them shoes!!!!

via @SinnamonCouture

4. SHES HEALING ! #WendyWilliams

via @hwculture

5. Lil Kim x Wendy Williams 😍😍😍

via @lilkimardistan

6. Happy that Wendy Williams showed up in New York she looks healthy 😍

7. everyone was serving at the laquan smith show, even wendy williams was there.

via @goodluckthottie

8. Eva Marcille linking up with Wendy Williams at NYFW? Obsessed! #RHOA

via @gibsonoma

9. wendy williams come back the public needs you

via @enf4nTWOrr1ble

10. just saw a vid of wendy williams and it just made me think about how badly the world needs a purple chair rn

via @joshyywuh

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

black designers New York Fashion Week nyfw Wendy Williams

More from Black America Web
Trending
15 Items
Hair

15 Y2K Hairstyles That Are Making a Major Comeback [Gallery]

Celebrity

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Cardi B Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Her First Child With Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Celebrity

Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

12 Items
Entertainment

‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Makes Black History With Emmys Win

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close