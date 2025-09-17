Cam’ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He’s No Longer On Harlem’s Mt. Rushmore

Stephen Chernin / Cam’ron / Dame Dash

You can add Dame Dash to the list of former friends Cam’ron will no longer be associated with, strictly due to Dash’s Breakfast Club interview, where he was putting on a masterclass in C A P P I N G.

Cam’ron didn’t waste any time responding to Dame Dash following his highly entertaining interview on The Breakfast Club, where he clowned the rapper for becoming an executive producer on 50 Cent’s forthcoming television series based on Paid In Full and, allegedly, becoming the chairman of Revolt.

Taking to Instagram, in a classic Killa way, the Dipset rapper hilariously responded to Dash using 50 Cent’s “What Up Gangsta” to intro his video response.

The “Oh Boy” rapper had time for his former mentor, explaining that he initially looked out for Dash by giving him his slots on Revolt programming because their current television schedule is booked.

Cam’ron said he extended the favor because Dash looked out for him by allowing him to drop his album on Roc-A-Fella Records. After initially taking Cam’ron’s offer, he balked at it because he didn’t want Cam’ron to be an executive producer on his show.

While letting fans know he will be further addressing Dash’s comments on his podcast, Talk With Flee, Cam’ron took more shots at Dash, accusing him of lying through his gums, having no teeth, no longer being a “godfather,” and not being on “Harlem’s Mt.Rushmore.”

Damn.

Revolt’s CEO, Detavio Samuels, Also Called CAP On Dame Dash’s Claims

To add more salt to Dash’s wound, Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels denied Dash’s claims that he is the chairman of the company in a memo sent to employees. Still, he did acknowledge that discussions were going on between Revolt and Dash about potential collaborations.

“He is not the chairman of our company,” Samuels wrote. “There is no acquisition path on the table.”

Samuels responded to a statement shared initially by Vibe, where he said, “As the CEO of a media company dedicated to Hip Hop culture and the diverse creators and consumers who drive it, it made sense to do business with Dame,” claiming that it was “completely fabricated,” adding that he “never said any of that.”

Social media has been weighing in on the matter since the interview dropped on Tuesday, especially following these latest developments.

You can see those reactions below.

Cam’ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He’s No Longer On Harlem’s Mt. Rushmore was originally published on hiphopwired.com