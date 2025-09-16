More Love To Give: Atlanta Crowned “Most Polyamorous City!”

Source: Guadalupe Rojas / Getty

Fox 5 is reporting that Atlanta is making waves as the city that’s redefining love and relationships. According to SisterWives.com, a dating platform for people exploring open relationships, Atlanta has been crowned the most polyamorous city in the United States. With the highest number of sign-ups on the site, the city is leading a cultural shift toward non-monogamous lifestyles.

Young, Bold, and Open-Minded

It’s no surprise that Millennials and Gen Z are at the forefront of this movement. These younger generations, known for challenging traditional norms, are embracing polyamory as a way to build relationships that reflect their values. SisterWives.com reports that nearly 30% of Americans now see non-monogamy as their ideal relationship dynamic.

Atlanta’s Unique Vibe

Atlanta’s vibrant culture and progressive mindset make it the perfect backdrop for this trend. The city’s energy, diversity, and openness to new ideas have created a space where people feel free to explore love in all its forms. And it’s not just Atlanta—Georgia as a whole ranks as the fourth most polyamorous state in the country.

A National Movement

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While Atlanta takes the top spot, other cities like Houston, Dallas, New York City, and Las Vegas are also embracing polyamory. Texas, in particular, stands out, with Houston and Dallas securing the second and third spots on the list. This reflects a broader shift in how relationships are viewed across the U.S.

Why It Matters

For young African Americans, especially those navigating urban life, this trend is about more than just relationships—it’s about freedom, self-expression, and living authentically. Platforms like SisterWives.com are making it easier than ever to connect with like-minded people, and Atlanta is leading the way.

So, whether you’re swiping through dating apps or just curious about what’s next in the world of love, Atlanta is proving that the future of relationships is as dynamic and diverse as the city itself.

More Love To Give: Atlanta Crowned “Most Polyamorous City!” was originally published on hotspotatl.com